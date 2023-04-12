The Peruvian government announced this Wednesday the capture in Colombia of a Venezuelan accused of burning alive his ex-partner, an 18-year-old woman, in a central square in Lima, in the most recent femicide that has shaken Peru.

“Sergio Tarache Parra, a subject accused of burning his ex-partner, Katherine Gómez, alive, was arrested in Colombia,” the Ministry of the Interior reported on the social network Twitter. “In a few hours he will be brought to Peru to be tried,” added the Peruvian authority.

Tarache, 19 years old and a Venezuelan national according to the authorities, is accused by the Peruvian prosecutor’s office of spraying gasoline and setting fire to his ex-Peruvian partner, after a public discussion in the central Plaza 2 de Mayo in Lima on March 18.The woman agonized for six days and died on March 24 at the Arzobispo Loayza Hospital in the Peruvian capital. She had burns on more than 60% of her body.

In Lima, the police chief, General Jorge Luis Angulo, met with Colonel Raúl Vera Moreno, police attaché at the Colombian embassy in Lima, to “expedite the transfer.”

Security cameras captured the moment the alleged feminicide escaped from the scene. Peruvian police offered 50,000 soles, equivalent to about $12,500, for information leading to her capture.

The Consulate General of Peru in Bogotá reported in a tweet that the man had a “red alert from Interpol” notice.

The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, expressed her “total repudiation” for the crime.

“I think that this violence against women must stop. (…) Women are not the property of their couples,” she added.

Peru registered 136 femicides in 2022, against 146 in 2021 and 138 in 2020, according to official data.

A case similar to that of Katherina Gómez occurred in April 2018 in Lima, when a hooded man got on a bus and sprayed his ex-girlfriend Eva Agreda with gasoline, who died days later.