Venezuela, from betrayal to exile!

Forty years of continuous democratic effort (1958-1998) enduring, among other threats, attacks from the militarist coup on one side and the guerrilla adventure of Castro-communism on the other. Painfully the victor, for now, has been Castro, who defeated our democracy, manipulating someone who came from within. By betraying his own comrades in arms, Hugo Chávez, as Commander Jesús Urdaneta Hernández admitted to me in a conversation, had turned out to be a communist.

The result, for now, is that more and more thousands and thousands of families are fleeing what was our country, Venezuela, towards a kind of exile, to escape the existing conditions of kidnapping and repressive cowardice, which continues to be directed from Havana. .

That Venezuela at the end of the nineties, homeland and also generous adoptive mother of tens of millions of beings, with almost equal numbers between the two due to the high number of immigrants who, already since the end of the forties and around 1961, as they gather According to the official population censuses, it presented the highest and fastest population growth, one of the highest in the world.

This Venezuela of today returns to so many places from where they came, in all places and continents on the planet: Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and even distant Asia. It has begun to be the wandering Venezuela, the exiled, which like the people of Israel that wandered for forty years in the desert, is wandering through dozens of countries, harassed more than due to lack of food and shelter, due to the absence of comprehensive human rights, where can be produced and live with dignity in freedom.

The pathetic image of the arrival at the Miami airport of the man designated by constitutional mandate as president in charge of Venezuela (January 2019), until his recent ouster for politicking of that National Assembly in 2015, closes a cycle of betrayal and immeasurable pain. Personally, whoever writes these lines shares what he has felt as a strange feeling of pity and a mixture of shame and anger at seeing that our homeland has been disappointed again. Political conduct inconsistent with what should be. Inconsistencies and manipulations that later also become betrayal of the sacrifices of our founding fathers and the heroes that the nation has recently lost, and others who remain imprisoned by the cowardly violating Maduro regime; in what has become a criminal desert of genocidal drug tyranny.

What was wrong or was not understood? What was the greatest injustice, surely among several important ones? What was stronger than the sensible political consensus of the joint construction of an effective formula for the expulsion of said tyranny? Why, among all the democratic sectors, was it not possible before to strengthen a reliable Rule of Law in Venezuela that prevented everything that now annihilates us? What karma is it that we are really dragging as a nation?

It is time to courageously take up the fight for our Western values. Be alert with those who defend religious or jingoistic symbols incorrectly assumed and who want to impose tyrannies on us. Those who are destroying and distancing us as a society, worldwide, and from our true heroes and worthy men. Heroes did exist and still exist among our peoples. Those who fight against oppression face new or senile abuses. Wherever they come from. Abuses of any pseudo political or religious leader. Abuses that cannot be allowed to go unnoticed or to take hold against our peoples, while we keep an impassive gaze on those who want to disguise or confuse them. Their human rights violations are not covered up with dances or sarcasm. Nor with lusts for supposedly beautiful women who, like apparent dolls, are only a symbol of prostitution and lack of empathy with noble feelings towards their own Venezuelan nation; the same one that in these times faints due to hunger, lack of medical treatment and multiple other deficiencies.

If the child’s tongue is stuck out, which is actually a whole people that looks like an inert infant, who cannot react because they are in the formation of their authentic values ​​and principles, such as the vital respect for their physical and mental integrity, his freedom and so that he can fend for himself as an adult and dispose of his body and mind. Protection must be given to nations subjugated by false prophets and political tyrants. If it is not assumed now, then it will be in a worse position, because the wicked will have already distorted those minds in their favor. It is always the opportune moment to make this defense of freedom and democracy. Defense of the right to health of the child and motherhood, in the face of the constant incitement to the morbidity of the degradation of the beauty of human sexuality. Defense of the sublime of affectivity, through the healthy caress that is learned from respect for mental development, without drug addiction or alcoholism. Defense of intellectual and material honesty.

Today, from this Venezuela of 2023, a population equivalent to the one it had for the 1961 census has emerged, around 7.5 million inhabitants. Immigrant population that exceeds the population of El Salvador or Nicaragua today. What was our Republic of Venezuela, today the supposed “Bolivarian Republic”, is losing more and more of its young people, who go into an exile of survival and search for the future. They go to find hope. Hope that has been stolen from them in their home country. They go with the worst wounds of shame, within the various forms of damage that have been inflicted on them. For this reason it is necessary to remind them of their liberating and glorious country in the founding of republics. To that liberated country, at some happy moment, they will be able to return. From the treatment they receive in the receiving countries, those who, thanks to their understanding, know how to share the humanitarian challenge of channeling them, as productive forces and the construction of new citizenships, we assure them that the Venezuela that will be reborn from its ashes will know how to reward them with imperishability. for all the support received.

