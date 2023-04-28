Venezuela has seized a thousand assets with the anti-corruption operation

Caracas, 28).- The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, affirmed this Friday that since the anti-corruption operation began in the country, in mid-March, to date, the authorities have seized a total of 1,007 assets, including houses, vehicless, offices and companies.

The president indicated, in a televised act, that of the total assets seized there are 361 “high-end” vehicles, 52 trucks, 38 luxury apartments, 28 mansion-houses, 23 heavy machinery, 19 aircraft, 16 offices, 13 business complexes , 9 motorcycles, 9 buses, 7 boats, 7 companies, 6 buildings, an inn, a club and “a group of weapons”.

The amount “is calculated (…) for now, in several million dollars,” said the president, without specifying the figure.

Maduro congratulated the officials of the National Anti-Corruption Police and the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin) for their work over the past month, while calling on them to “advance much more.”

“I give you the public order, that you do everything you have to do, within the framework of the Constitution and the laws, but we, in addition to these seized assets, have to get all the money that these people stole from the people of Venezuela,” apostilled

On Thursday, the deputy of the National Assembly (AN, Parliament) and considered number two of Chavismo, Diosdado Cabello, assured that “more than 10,000 assets” have been recovered from corruption, although he did not offer details in this regard.

For these operations, the Prosecutor’s Office computes 61 detainees to date.

These actions, according to the Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, are undertaken to sanction “mafias” in the framework of the operation, which has resulted in the resignation of the Oil Minister, Tareck El Aissami, as well as the lifting of immunity for pro-government deputy Hugbel Roa, who was imprisoned. EFE

sc/hp/rrt

TX