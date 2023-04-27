In third place is Lebanon with 129%, followed by Argentina with 103% and then the Syrian Arab Republic with 86%.

Venezuela ranks first of the 10 countries with the highest inflation rates in the world so far in 2023, according to data from The Focus Economics.

The Caribbean nation registers an inflation of 261%while Zimbabwe occupies the second line with an inflation of 140%.

In third place is Lebanon with 129%followed by Argentina with 103% and then the Syrian Arab Republic with 86%.

In the sixth space is Türkiye with 46%, then Iran continues with 36% and in eighth place is Win with 34%.

In the ninth line is South Sudan with 31% and in the last space, closing the list, is Suriname with 30%.

Focus Economics places Venezuela is first in the list of 10 countries with the highest inflation rates. | Photo: Web

Inflation in March in Venezuela

The Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF) recently reported that the inflation figures for March 2023 indicate a significant slowdown in the pace of price increases.

Indeed, the monthly inflation rate reached 4.2% while the annualized rate continues to be considerably high, registering a rise of 501%. The accumulated rate stood at 67.7%.

With information from B&N