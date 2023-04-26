Venezuela: Opposition politician Guaidó settles in the USA

Bogota/Caracas. Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Guaidó, who has been treated as “interim president” by the United States, defected from Colombia to Miami, Florida, on Monday. According to the Colombian government, the departure was organized by US officials.

Like the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Guaidó was “irregular” in Bogotá and was escorted by the migration authorities to El Dorado Airport “to check his departure with a commercial airline to the United States during the night”. Guaidó already has a plane ticket to Miami had.

After his arrival in the United States, the opposition politician complained that “unfortunately, the persecution by the dictatorship had reached Colombia.” his party”will of the people” and numerous media claimedPresident Gustavo Petro’s government “expelled” or “deported” him.

To the disagreed The President: “Mr. Guaidó was not deported, it is better if no lies appear in politics. Mr. Guaidó had an agreement to travel to the United States. We allowed it for humanitarian reasons, despite entering the country illegally.” If he had come with his passport and asked for asylum, he would have gotten it. Guaidó had no reason to enter illegally. He was offered a transit permit, “he was not deported to his home country and flew to Miami with US permission,” Petro said further.

Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva carried outthat “a high-ranking US official” informed the migration authorities about Guaidó’s whereabouts and that the ex-MP was accompanied “at all times” by US officials. “He had a plane ticket in his pocket, which of course had a date, time and airline on it. We just went with him to do his will and everything was arranged by the US,” he said.

The opposition politician claims to have come to Colombia on Monday to take part in the “International Summit for Political Dialogue in Venezuela” organized by Petro, which took place yesterday, Tuesday. Foreign Minister Leyva asked however, it was clear that Guaidó was not invited to the conference and that only invited states would take part in the talks.

Guaidó had via Twitter spread, “the threats” against his person in Venezuela have recently increased. He entered Colombia “on foot, like millions of Venezuelans have done.” He will request talks with the international representatives of the conference convened by Petro.

Venezuela’s Supreme Court banned Guaidó from leaving the country a few days after he proclaimed himself “interim president” in January 2019.

In Caracas, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro commented on Guaidó’s escape: “I have no doubt that behind Juan Guaidó’s inappropriate, sudden, insulting and idiotic visit to Bogotá is James Story, he also paid for the ticket, he always does everything possible , which is contrary to the interests of Venezuela.” Story is chargé d’affaires for the “Bureau of Venezuelan Affairs” at the US Embassy in Bogotá.

Speaking of the summit, Maduro said his government would not resume negotiations with the opposition unless it honored the agreement signed in November 2022 to release $3.2 billion in state funds blocked in international bank accounts become.

“We accept nothing less from this conference in Bogotá than the lifting of all sanctions so that Venezuela can have commercial, financial and economic freedom and regain everything that needs to be regained in the economic, productive and social sphere, so that blackmail, coercion, coercion and constant aggression against our social life come to an end,” he emphasized on Venezuelan state television.

At the Venezuela summit are the following states invited: Argentina, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Honduras, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Portugal, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, USA and the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy.