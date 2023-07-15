Venezuela sends the EU ‘to hell’, ‘lackeys of the US’ who ‘are not going to come and give us orders’ – Diario La Hora

Diosdado Cabello, Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela. EFE

Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the PSUV, defended the Venezuelan decision not to authorize a European Union electoral observation mission.

MADRID. He first vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, has charged against the EU, which it has described as “lackeys of the US” and has thus defended the Venezuelan decision not to authorize an electoral observation mission union in the 2024 Venezuelan presidential elections.

“Is the European Union going to give us orders? (…). Let the European Union go very long to hell, the gringos and all their lackeys“, Cabello said during an act with supporters of the PSUV in Biruaca, in the Venezuelan state of Apure.

«Y to those who called for invasions, sanctions, who called for blockades”, in reference to the opposition, “don’t dress, they won’t go; the one who goes is Nicolás» Maduro, has blurted out in reference to the Venezuelan president.

The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, announced on July 13, 2023 that the Venezuelan government will not allow the presence of an electoral observation mission representing the European Union.

Rodríguez has addressed the High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, whom he has branded as a “colonialist and warmonger”«: «I tell you, Borrell, no Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) from Europe will come here as long as we are the representatives of the Venezuelan State«.

Cabello has also referred to criticism for the disqualification of opposition leader María Corina Machado. “The deranged and members of the archaic EU and its parliament issued a statement to warn Venezuela that its powers cannot disqualify a candidate because she is theirs,” he stressed.

Finally, Cabello has warned that the right “bets on the fight between us”. “That is not going to happen,” she stressed. EUROPE PRESS