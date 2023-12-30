Venezuela sends thousands of soldiers to border with Guyana in response to ‘British provocation’

© AFP

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday ordered “defensive” military maneuvers “in response to the provocation and threat from the United Kingdom.” That country recently sent a warship to Guyana in the context of the border conflict around the oil-rich Essequibo region.

About 5,600 Venezuelan soldiers are taking part in the military maneuvers in the border zone, Maduro said during a radio and television address. Images of warships and fighter planes patrolling the area were also shown at the same time.

The British patrol ship HMS Trent will arrive in Guyana on Friday and will take part in military exercises in Guyanese waters for “less than a week”. It is believed the ship will not dock in the capital Georgetown, a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Guyana said. The Venezuelan government had previously condemned the arrival of the warship in a communiqué and spoke of “a hostile provocation”.

Tensions between Guyana and Venezuela have been rising for several months due to a territorial dispute over the oil-rich Essequibo region. The border area covers about two-thirds of Guyana, but the Venezuelan government in Caracas has claimed the region for decades. Since the discovery of significant oil reserves by ExxonMobil in 2015, those claims have increased.

The reason for the recent escalation is the oil tenders that Guyana issued in September. Venezuelan President Maduro then gave his people the opportunity to vote on the annexation of Essequibo in a referendum on December 3. As expected, an overwhelming majority of voters were in favor.