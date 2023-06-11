Venezuela: Strikes and protests at PDVSA for higher wages and health insurance

Caracas. Venezuela’s oil industry workers have been on strike in recent days demanding better wages and labor rights.

Since June 1, workers at the Puerto La Cruz refinery in Anzoátegui state in eastern Venezuela have been demonstrating in front of the company’s headquarters and other oil industry facilities. Workers from other branches of the state oil company PDVSA also participated.

José Bodas Lugo, general secretary of the Federation of Petroleum Workers’ Unions (FUTPV), said the refinery workers were in “permanent assembly” pending a response from the authorities.

“The social and economic situation of workers and pensioners in the oil industry is very precarious,” Bodas said. “Our collective agreement expired 18 months ago and there is no progress in negotiating a new one. Our wages are inadequate.”

PDVSA’s low-level employees earn between $100 and $200, but only a small portion of that is the salary from which other benefits are calculated. In some cases there are surcharges for night shifts or transport.

A number of benefits have been removed from oil workers in recent years, including the ability to obtain a home loan through PDVSA.

The main demand of the protests is the reintroduction of Sicoprosa health insurance for the industry. Bodas criticized that the company had not kept its promises to reactivate the program.

“Right now, only the PDVSA Board and senior managers have access to it,” he said. “This leaves the rest of the workforce at the mercy of the public health system, which is in a terrible state.” Two workers with decades of service recently died in state hospitals due to inadequate care.

The Sicoprosa program provided PDVSA workers and their immediate families with generous health care, free of charge at private clinics across Venezuela and even abroad. It was funded by a percentage of workers’ wages, as well as separate contributions from the company.

The demonstrations in Puerto La Cruz follow a series of other protests in the public sector and state-owned companies demanding higher wages, the reintroduction of collective bargaining and other labor rights.

Amid massive sanctions that accelerated the country’s economic crisis, President Nicolás Maduro’s government took a more liberal approach in its bid to stabilize the economy, slowing wage adjustments and offering benefits to private companies.

On May 1, the government raised the minimum wage for government employees to $70. However, this was in the form of non-wage bonuses. Unionists say the measures are tailored to employers’ interests as they reduce social security contributions, holiday pay, severance pay and other benefits.

The oil sector, the country’s main economic engine, has been hit by US sanctions for almost six years: PDVSA is barred from financial markets, exports are blocked and even third parties are targeted for trading PDVSA.

The industry is also affected by migration and corruption. A recent investigation led to dozens of arrests for alleged embezzlement of at least $3 billion (america21 reported).