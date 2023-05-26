Venezuelan alleged serial killer captured in Bogota

In a joint effort with the Attorney General of news, the National Police with its units of the SIJIN-MEBOG Homicide investigation line carried out the investigation and arrest of a person by court order, whose criminal activity was based on establish a sentimental bond with members of the LGTBIQ+ community who later murdered and stole them.

In an investigative process carried out during six months of collection, surveillance, follow-up, analysis of images and videos, interviews, among others, the respective identity of this person and his modus operandi were given.

The captured person is a Venezuelan foreigner, who has already been residing in Colombia for more than four years and where he managed to obtain nationality.

Within his criminal act it was possible to identify that this person frequented establishments such as bars, observed and selected his victims, gaining their trust, With these tactics he managed to establish sentimental ties that later reached the places of residence of the victims, he intimidated them and then assaulted them to the point of causing their death, followed by seizing their belongings and in order to leave no trace of his criminal act altering the scene of the events.

It is noteworthy that on May 15, 2023, a Court issued an arrest warrant for the crime of aggravated homicide, qualified theft, and concealment, alteration or destruction of material elements of evidence and physical evidence, materializing the capture on May 16, A search and search procedure is also carried out at their place of residence, where the garments with which the perpetrator committed the acts and many of the items stolen from the victims are found.

This person is linked to four more investigations, where his participation in three of these is allegedly attributed. It is noteworthy that in one of these cases one of the victims is a person of foreign Panamanian nationality.

With this result, an important advance is constituted in the reduction of the crime of homicide in Bogotá.