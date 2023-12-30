Prominent Venezuelan Businessman Gustavo Cisneros Dies at 78

The prominent Venezuelan businessman Gustavo Cisneros died this Friday at the age of 78. The news was confirmed through the social networks of Cisneros Media, where the departure of the president of the Board of Directors was regretted.

The corporation, recognized for being one of the leading entities in the field of media and entertainment in the Spanish language, highlighted the influence and strategic vision of Cisneros in the business environment.

Gustavo Cisneros was a prominent figure in Latin America, reputed for being at the forefront of initiatives that spanned diverse sectors such as television, radio, music, telecommunications, consumerism, and tourism. Among his most recognized projects are Venevisión, the channel with the largest audience in Venezuela, as well as Cisneros Media and Cisneros Studios, considered the largest soap opera producer in the world. In addition, he managed the Miss Venezuela Organization, an icon of beauty pageants in the country.

Gustavo Cisneros Rendiles’ leadership was emphasized by Cisneros Media, who described him as “a visionary leader whose commitment to innovation left an indelible mark.” He was admired for his ability to lead and expand businesses in changing contexts and for his role at the helm of one of the most important media corporations in the region.

Born in Caracas in 1945, Cisneros earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts and was recently recognized with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from the University of Miami.

The world mourns the loss of a visionary leader who had a significant impact on the media and entertainment industry. The legacy of Gustavo Cisneros will undoubtedly continue to influence and inspire future generations.

