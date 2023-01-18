With the aim of evaluating the state of health and measuring the size of the population of pink dolphins or bottlenose dolphins present in the Orinoquia region, Cormacarena participated in a tour of the Meta river that lasted 8 days, from Puerto Carreño (Vichada) to Puerto Gaitán, as part of the Toninas del Meta 2022 Binational Expedition.

During the activity, an inventory of birds and fish that inhabit these ecosystems was also made, managing to spot a total of 155 species of birds, among which two species were found that had not been recorded for more than 30 years, as They are the orinoco chamicero and the tailed tyrant.

Fernando José Santiago, a veterinarian of the Corporation and a participant in this Expedition, explained that 6 individuals of dolphins were captured during the tour to carry out a sampling, with weighing and measurement, in order to collect data and find out how contaminated the river is by mercury levels.

The experts were able to show that there is a decrease in pink dolphins, which is mainly due to the fact that the rainy season has ended late and some of these individuals were found in the channels or small tributaries that reach the Meta River.

He also said that in the Expedition led by the Omacha Foundation, WWF Colombia and Whitley Fund for Nature, other animals such as cachirres, babillas, chestnuts, savannah turtles, howler monkeys, corn and squirrels were observed, however, it was not possible to see the Orinoco caiman, which is in danger of extinction.

Source: Cormacarena

Related