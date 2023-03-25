Home News Venezuelan captured for the murder of a member of the LGTBIQ+ community in Granada – news
News

Venezuelan captured for the murder of a member of the LGTBIQ+ community in Granada – news

by admin
Venezuelan captured for the murder of a member of the LGTBIQ+ community in Granada – news

The paving of the 10 kilometers of the road that connects Barranca de Upía with the village of San Ignacio is already at the service of the community, which had an investment of close to 17,241 million pesos, as confirmed by the Consorcio Vías Tertiarias.

The work, which facilitates access to the El Encanto thermal springs, in Guaicaramo, is made of a dense hot mix; It has a width of seven meters, a granular subbase of 25 centimeters; 15 centimeter granular base, ditches on both sides (between km 9+330 to km 9+600 and from km 9+800 to km 10), urban planning works and curbs.

The Consortium reported that home aqueduct and sewerage connections were installed on properties that did not have connections and those that were in poor condition were replaced. Likewise, metal railings were installed on the three bridges located along the road, as well as metal defenses at the entrances and exits of the bridges to provide security to users.

The eastern and vertical signaling of the 10 km of the project was carried out, which generated 40 direct jobs monthly, during the 16 months that the execution lasted.

Source: Government of Meta

See also  HORO Hospital denies medical negligence in the care of a patient who died of biliary complications – news

You may also like

Hotel Federation fulfills agenda in Riobamba

Supply bank for cheap food raises Petro

Tax group – renewed ECJ submission (BFH)

Walk of Faith, a show of devotion to...

Acandí: two anti-personnel mines and an explosives depot...

Putin announces the stationing of nuclear weapons in...

Landy Torres said that he will request that...

This is the “Mood Angel” with which Jessica...

World: #14 Exchanged | Intercambio: Reflecting on and...

REFLECTION FOR THE WEEKEND AND A LIGHTER LIFE!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy