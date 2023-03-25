The paving of the 10 kilometers of the road that connects Barranca de Upía with the village of San Ignacio is already at the service of the community, which had an investment of close to 17,241 million pesos, as confirmed by the Consorcio Vías Tertiarias.

The work, which facilitates access to the El Encanto thermal springs, in Guaicaramo, is made of a dense hot mix; It has a width of seven meters, a granular subbase of 25 centimeters; 15 centimeter granular base, ditches on both sides (between km 9+330 to km 9+600 and from km 9+800 to km 10), urban planning works and curbs.

The Consortium reported that home aqueduct and sewerage connections were installed on properties that did not have connections and those that were in poor condition were replaced. Likewise, metal railings were installed on the three bridges located along the road, as well as metal defenses at the entrances and exits of the bridges to provide security to users.

The eastern and vertical signaling of the 10 km of the project was carried out, which generated 40 direct jobs monthly, during the 16 months that the execution lasted.

Source: Government of Meta

