Venezuelan CNE says it has “exclusive competence” to organize elections and points to opposition primaries – EntornoInteligente

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela stressed that it is the body with “exclusive competence to organize elections”, after the commission that prepares the opposition primaries has discarded its offer of help, which would have involved delaying the date of the election. voting from October 22 to November 19.

The CNE has appealed in a statement to the Venezuelan Constitution and the Organic Law of the Electoral Power to remember its role, open to all those organizations that request its help, including “organizations with political purposes.”

The entity, controlled by Chavismo, offers to “carry out any national, state, municipal, primary or union election, as long as the constitutional, legal and technical requirements are met, thus guaranteeing the right to choose.”

The CNE and the National Primary Commission (CNP), which coordinates the opposition plans, met last week to explore the possibility of the official body participating in some way in the process from which the sole opposition candidate must emerge. the next presidential elections.

The CNP submitted this proposal to candidates and political parties for consultations and finally rejected the initiative, although the CNE maintains its willingness to “provide automated technical support” to the process. It depends on it being “a reliable, transparent process that stimulates the participation of all voters, under a climate of absolute security,” he noted in his note.

“Venezuelans should be proud of having the best automated system in the world,” added the Electoral Council, which has said it is “prepared” to “guarantee the primaries and any other election.”

“We reaffirm our commitment to the Venezuelan people in strengthening democracy,” he emphasized.

The opposition primary elections will be on October 22

The opposition refused to postpone the date of the primaries

The Venezuelan opposition rejected this Monday the CNE’s proposal to postpone the October 22 primaries for almost a month, in which it will define its candidate for the 2024 presidential elections. Likewise, it requested the institution to support the contest “as it is configured ”.

In a statement, the National Primary Commission (CNP), which organizes the internal elections, indicated that, after several consultation meetings to evaluate the proposal, it was agreed to “maintain the date due to its significance and relevance for the success of the process.”

The CNP recalled that the request for technical assistance was delivered on June 5 to the CNE, which “stopped responding” days later due to the resignation of the institution’s board of directors, so the anti-Chavismo opted to hold their votes in a process manual and self-managed.

The primary “that we are conducting is now in its final phase, with a schedule close to culminating with the holding of the election on October 22,” reiterates the statement, which contains extracts from the response delivered this Monday to the CNE, which offered technical support as long as the elections are held on November 19.

In this sense, the CNP asked the institution to enable some 400 more centers, apart from the 3,010 already configured, to facilitate citizens’ access to the polls, as well as make arrangements with the Interior and Defense portfolios in order to guarantee a security plan for voting day.

Likewise, the opposition asked the CNE to mediate with the regime to allow foreign correspondents and electoral experts invited by the CNP to enter the country.

(With information from Europa Press and EFE)

