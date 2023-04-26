Venezuelan Foreign Policy Forum rejects CNE participation in the primaries

The Venezuelan Foreign Policy Forum released a letter addressed to the Primary Commissionnational public opinion and the international community, establishing a position on the primary elections to elect the opposition candidate.

The group is made up of former Venezuelan diplomats and internationalists, who define themselves as “democratic in thought” and claim to be concerned about the evolution of the country’s political situation.

“The Venezuelan Foreign Policy Forum fully supports the primary election process that is currently being organized in order to unify the country around a single candidate from the democratic opposition in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections. And it affirms that all Venezuelans in age of choice, wherever they are, they have the right to participate in this process and to express themselves freely in it without any type of discrimination or coercion”, the text indicates.

And he goes on to point out that this position is based on the fact that the right to elect and be elected, “a fundamental part of the human rights whose protection the National Constitution and International Law are committed to, must be restored after years of being systematically run over by the regime that exercises power in Venezuela.

In this sense, he condemns the fact that there is some type of intervention by government bodies in the primaries.

Rejects participation of the CNE in the primaries

“By virtue of the foregoing, those of us who make up the Venezuelan Foreign Policy Forum declare our rejection of any intervention by government entities or agencies dominated by the government of Venezuela in the primary election process of the democratic opposition. Since such interference can affect the freedom to participate and the full independence of citizens to choose the candidate of their choice in this process », he indicates.

And he qualifies as “natural” the apprehension of the citizenry in the face of the participation of the National Electoral Council (CNE) in the organization of the primary elections. And that this concern is justified given the content of the statement issued by the CNE on April 19, 2023.

The statement states that to ensure their participation in the primary process, biometric authentication (the machines capture fingerprints) and the CNE’s automated counting, transmission and totalization systems are required.

“Those conditions that the majority of citizens reject due to justified mistrust,” says the Forum.

“The arguments based on logistical difficulties that the CNE would supposedly help to solve lose all their value, if the price to pay is the manipulation of the process against the interests of the democratic majority of Venezuelan society,” he added.

And he reiterated his conviction that “the participation of the CNE in this process is contrary to the aspirations of Venezuelan society, including our diaspora, for the results of the elections to be reliable, and we request the Primaries Commission to desist from the claim for the CNE to participate in the electoral event that it should prepare.”

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!