Venezuelan migrants have updated data to vote in the primary

A total of 24,800 Venezuelan migrants have registered on the web portal created by the opposition so that compatriots update their data and can vote in the primary on October 22, in which the opposition candidate for the 2024 presidential elections will be elected, reported the National Commission of Primaries (CNP) in a statement released this Sunday.

The body that governs the internal elections assured that, until last Friday night, almost 25,000 Venezuelans residing abroad, and are registered in the Electoral Registry, had updated their place of residence to be able to vote in one of the 81 cities of 32 countries listed by the opposition to hold internal elections outside of Venezuela.

The coordinator of the Support Commission for Voting Abroad of the CNP, Ismael Perez Vigilquoted in the letter, assured that, in addition, there are “10,000 Venezuelans who started the process and did not finish it for different reasons,” for which he urged those interested to review the available material that explains the registration process.

«The vote will be face-to-face and manual in 81 cities in 32 countries. In those 81 cities there would be 6.5 million Venezuelans, of which approximately 3 million are over 18 years of age and are probably registered in the Electoral Registry,” said Pérez Vigil.

He pointed out that, although it is not possible for them to say if the migrants who register on this web platform will later be able to participate in the presidential elections, this will make it possible to “make visible” the need for Venezuelans abroad to participate in the elections in the Caribbean country.

The platform created for the registration of Venezuelan migrants was activated on June 7 and the CNP then indicated that the update procedure is only for citizens over 18 years of age who are previously registered in the Venezuelan Electoral Registry.

