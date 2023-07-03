Home » Venezuelan military plane crashed while practicing
News

Venezuelan military plane crashed while practicing

by admin
Venezuelan military plane crashed while practicing

The Venezuelan Ministry of the Interior and Justice has reported that the accident involving a military plane, in which an official of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces died, was caused by a bird that entered the engine system while it was flying.

“Honor and glory to Colonel Paulino José Millán Sabino (…) who was involved in a plane crash caused by the intervention of a bird in the engine system that caused it to fall to the ground, not due to mechanical damage or human errors,” said the ministry on his Twitter account.

The State portfolio shared a video on the social network in which it is seen when the bird enters the engine of the plane and generates a cloud of smoke.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Defense has reported, in a statement, that the Sukhoi 30 Mk2 plane, acronym 3363, fell to the ground at approximately 1:45 p.m. GMT this Sunday in an uninhabited sector of Miranda state, near Caracas, while conducting practices for the parade on July 5, the Caribbean nation’s Independence Day.

“The hasty aircraft was piloted by Colonel Paulino José Millán Sabino and Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Luis Hernández Gómez, both crew members managed to eject, however, unfortunately Colonel Paulino José Millán Sabino died when he fell to the ground,” he added.

The NGO Control Ciudadano reveals that between 2001 and 2021 there have been 83 accidents involving Armed Forces aircraft, which left 169 dead and 55 civilian and military injured. The Government does not disclose the causes, says the Venezuelan media Efecto Cocuyo.

See also  Inhabitants of the El Bosque sector refuse to evacuate despite the threat of the Volcano

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has indicated, in a message posted on his Twitter account, that Lieutenant Colonel Hernández Gómez remains alive and is being treated by FANB health personnel.

You may also like

A quick recipe for potato and zucchini stew...

Federico Gutiérrez is running for the Mayor’s Office...

Junior Tour 2023 stops in Marchtrenk

Car and panel van collided in Balıkesir: 3...

LaLiga EA SPORTS: The new design for the...

City Councilwoman Kendra Lara Involved in Car Accident...

MEB announced! Here is the application and appointment...

Saudi Arabia and Russia limit their oil supply

The best fistball team, even in the open...

Jonas Kokou takes stock of the locals’ first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy