Venezuelan military plane crashed while practicing

The Venezuelan Ministry of the Interior and Justice has reported that the accident involving a military plane, in which an official of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces died, was caused by a bird that entered the engine system while it was flying.

“Honor and glory to Colonel Paulino José Millán Sabino (…) who was involved in a plane crash caused by the intervention of a bird in the engine system that caused it to fall to the ground, not due to mechanical damage or human errors,” said the ministry on his Twitter account.

The State portfolio shared a video on the social network in which it is seen when the bird enters the engine of the plane and generates a cloud of smoke.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Defense has reported, in a statement, that the Sukhoi 30 Mk2 plane, acronym 3363, fell to the ground at approximately 1:45 p.m. GMT this Sunday in an uninhabited sector of Miranda state, near Caracas, while conducting practices for the parade on July 5, the Caribbean nation’s Independence Day.

“The hasty aircraft was piloted by Colonel Paulino José Millán Sabino and Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Luis Hernández Gómez, both crew members managed to eject, however, unfortunately Colonel Paulino José Millán Sabino died when he fell to the ground,” he added.

The NGO Control Ciudadano reveals that between 2001 and 2021 there have been 83 accidents involving Armed Forces aircraft, which left 169 dead and 55 civilian and military injured. The Government does not disclose the causes, says the Venezuelan media Efecto Cocuyo.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has indicated, in a message posted on his Twitter account, that Lieutenant Colonel Hernández Gómez remains alive and is being treated by FANB health personnel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

