Venezuelan NGO affirms that armed groups killed 9,465 people in 10 years

Caracas .- The Venezuelan NGO Provea denounced this Saturday that 9,465 people were killed by police and military since 2013 – the year in which President Nicolás Maduro came to power in the country – to date, a decade that the organization describes as “dark for human rights.”

«In just ten years, Maduro became a catastrophe for the rightss humans,” said Provea on his Twitter account, and assured that the “abusive” police practices and The military, “encouraged by the official narrative and structural impunity, crossed a border that, until a few years ago, seemed unthinkable, and, currently, could constitute crimes against humanity.”

Provea indicated that, in the last decade, it has documented 40,351 violations of the right to personal integrity.

In addition, he continued, more than 250 workers and union leaders “have been arrested and/or prosecuted during Maduro’s administration.”

According to the organization, the head of state “contributed to turning the justice system into a machine to perpetuate impunity.”

Maduro celebrated 10 years of being elected president of Venezuela this Friday, a decade marked by questions about his legitimacy, allegations of human rights violations and a recent recovery of the economy after years of crisis.

The president won the elections in 2013 with a difference of less than 1% in the votes, a result that opened the door to the first crisis of legitimacy, since the opposition did not accept his proclamation as president.

Maduro managed to be re-elected in May 2018, in the presidential elections with the lowest participation, practically without opposition and with wide international questioning.

In 2021, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, announced the opening of an investigation for alleged crimes against humanity in Venezuela, a process that is on hold. EFE

csm/rrt