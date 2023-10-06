Venezuelan Opposition Leader Juan Guaidó Unfazed by Deportation Threats Amidst Migration Crisis

Headline: Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaidó Unfazed by Arrest Warrant, Expresses Concern for Migrants Despite US Deportation Policy Shift

Miami, USA (CNN) – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has defiantly stated that he is not afraid of being deported to his country of origin, Venezuela, following the Maduro government’s issuance of an arrest warrant against him. Guaidó’s comments came during an on-camera interview with CNN on Friday. The arrest warrant was announced by Venezuela’s Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, who also revealed plans to request a red alert from Interpol for the deportation of the opposition leader.

The move by Saab’s office has raised concerns about Maduro’s continued attempts to gain international recognition as Venezuela’s head of state. However, Guaidó dismissed any connection between the arrest warrant and the recent policy shift by the Biden Administration. On Thursday, the US government announced its decision to deport migrants from Venezuela who had entered the United States illegally, marking a significant reversal in policy. Previously, the US had deemed Venezuela unsafe for returning migrants due to its political situation.

Speaking from Miami, where he currently resides with his family, Guaidó emphasized that the migration crisis involving Venezuelan migrants cannot be resolved as long as President Nicolás Maduro remains in power. The opposition leader added that the arrest warrant against him serves as a reminder of the Maduro regime’s repressive tactics, stating, “The only thing in which [Maduro] does not discriminate is in repression. They do it against everyone.”

Although Guaidó expressed his desire to return to Venezuela, he highlighted the importance of being free and alive in comparison to the many Venezuelans who are imprisoned or have lost their lives under the dictatorship. He underscored that the migration issue will not be solved solely by stopping migration or connecting flights, but by putting an end to the regime and restoring rights in Venezuela.

Guaidó further criticized Maduro’s pursuit of international recognition, insisting that the deportation flights to Venezuela would be perceived as de facto recognition of the regime. However, he reiterated that the new deportation policy is far from a solution to the immigration crisis, asserting, “The crisis is seen in New York, but its roots are in Venezuela.”

Having served as the President of the National Assembly of Venezuela from 2019 to 2023, Guaidó was recognized as the legitimate head of state by the United States and over 50 other countries. Since leaving Venezuela in April, he has been residing in Miami, where he holds a senior researcher position at Florida International University. Guaidó’s spokesperson confirmed that he was granted political asylum upon his relocation to the United States.

The migrant exodus from Venezuela has reached staggering numbers in recent years, with over 7.5 million Venezuelans seeking better economic opportunities abroad, making it the largest migrant diaspora in the Western Hemisphere, according to the United Nations. Although most migrants have settled in other South American countries, there has been a notable increase in the number of Venezuelans moving north to the southern border of the United States, posing new challenges for immigration reception facilities.

