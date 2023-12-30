Venezuelan tycoon Gustavo Cisneros dies at 78

Gustavo Cisneros, Venezuelan Business Magnate and Founder of Venevisión, Dies at 78

Gustavo Cisneros, the influential Venezuelan businessman known for his role as the president of the Cisneros Organization and founder of the television station Venevisión, has passed away at the age of 78. Cisneros, who was one of the wealthiest individuals in Latin America, died in New York on Friday, following complications from pneumonia that he had contracted after spinal surgery.

Born in Caracas in 1945, Cisneros was the son of Diego Cisneros, a Cuban businessman who emigrated to Venezuela and accumulated a considerable fortune in the transportation and beverage business. After completing his education in the United States, Cisneros assumed the presidency of his father’s organization at just 25 years old.

Under Cisneros’ leadership, the Cisneros Organization expanded its business interests, including the acquisition of Venevisión, one of the most popular television stations in Venezuela and Latin America. The organization also acquired other companies, such as the Cada supermarket chain, and expanded into international telecommunications.

Cisneros was also known for his ownership of the Miss Venezuela Organization, which became one of the most popular events in the country under his leadership. In addition to his business endeavors, Cisneros was a prominent figure in the political landscape of Venezuela, with connections to various political leaders and powerful individuals.

His involvement in Venezuelan politics led to tensions with the leftist opposition, and later, a noted fallout with Hugo Chávez, who accused Cisneros and other Venezuelan television stations of promoting a coup against him. Subsequently, Cisneros removed most of his capital from Venezuela and distanced himself from local politics.

Cisneros is survived by his wife, Patricia Phelps, and three children. His eldest child, Adriana, currently serves as the executive director and CEO of the family corporation.

Throughout his life, Cisneros built an expansive business empire that spanned 50 countries, solidifying his position as one of the most powerful businessmen in Venezuela and Latin America. His passing marks the end of an era for both the business and media landscape in the region.

