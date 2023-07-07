Venezuela’s Disqualification of Opposition Leaders Raises Concerns About Free Elections, Says US Diplomat Antony Blinken

Venezuela Faces Criticism for Disabling Opposition Leaders Ahead of 2024 Elections, Says US Diplomat

CARACAS – In a critical statement, Antony Blinken, the head of US diplomacy, expressed his concern over Venezuela’s recent actions of disqualifying opposition leaders ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. Blinken made this comment during his visit to Guyana on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference after a meeting with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, Blinken emphasized the need for Venezuela to take steps towards free and fair elections. He mentioned that the disqualification of pre-candidates like María Corina Machado, announced last Friday, sends a message contrary to the regime’s claims of seeking democratic progress. Blinken added, “I think it’s deeply unfortunate.”

This disqualification comes as a blow to the main candidates participating in the opposition primary elections scheduled for October 22. Besides Machado, two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles and Freddy Superlano, who was nominated by Juan Guaidó’s party after his exile in the US, have also been disqualified. However, the three candidates have vowed to participate in the primaries despite their disqualification.

The United States government has expressed its willingness to gradually lift the financial sanctions imposed on Venezuela if there is concrete progress in agreements between President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition ahead of next year’s elections, which are yet to have an official date.

“Sanctions are a means to help the Venezuelan people restore democracy, and that begins with free and fair elections,” stressed Blinken, who had previously attended the summit of heads of government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) in Trinidad and Tobago.

Maria Corina Machado, a former deputy between 2011 and 2014, was initially disqualified for 12 months by the Comptroller’s Office in July 2015. However, last week the body extended the sanction to 15 years, the maximum period permitted by law. The reason behind the extension was Machado’s alleged involvement in corruption cases linked to Guaidó.

Henrique Capriles, who previously ran against the late Hugo Chávez in the 2012 elections and Nicolas Maduro in 2013, also faces disqualification.

Alongside the US, the European Union has expressed concern about the administrative sanctions imposed on opposition candidates. This issue was being negotiated between delegates of Maduro’s government and the opposition in Mexico. However, the dialogue table has been stalled since the end of 2022.

