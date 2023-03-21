He Venezuelan Minister of Petroleum Tareck El-AissamiI quit this Monday to his position due to recent investigations opened for alleged acts of corruption in the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

By virtue of the investigations that have been initiated into serious acts of corruption in PDVSAI have made the decision to present my resignation as Minister of Petroleum, with the purpose of fully supporting, accompanying and backing this process,” the official said via Twitter.

“In the same way, in my capacity as a revolutionary militant, I place myself at the disposal of the leadership of the (Government party) PSUV to support this cruddy that President Nicolás Maduro has undertaken against anti-values that we are obliged to fight, even with our lives,” he added.

El Aissami’s resignation comes days after the The Prosecutor’s Office and the Government announced that there would be legal proceedings to arrest and investigate an unknown number of officials allegedly involved in acts of corruption.

The until now head of the Ministry of Petroleum is included, together with Maduro, in a list of “wanted” by the United States Governmentwhich three years ago offered a reward of 10 million dollars for his capture, for allegedly being related to drug trafficking and other crimes.

This Monday, the National Anti-Corruption Police arrested the now former head of the National Superintendency of Cryptoactives (Sunacrip) Joselit Ramírez, as well as two judges and a Chavista mayor, for being involved in alleged acts of corruption administration, as confirmed by the state channel Venezolana de Televisión.

The detainees, in addition to Ramírez, were identified as Cristóbal Cornieles, president of the Criminal Judicial Circuit of Caracas; José Mascimino Márquez, control judge for crimes associated with terrorism, and Pedro Hernández, mayor of the Santos Michelena municipality in Aragua state (center). (EFE)