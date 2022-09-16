An 18-year-old boy died this afternoon in an accident inside a company in San Donà di Piave (Venice), which specializes in metalworking. He was a student of an institute

Portogruaro technician and was doing an internship in the company to acquire credits.

The boy would have been hit by a metal plate fallen from the trestles on which he was leaning. The tragedy occurred at BC Service. Rescue from Suem was immediate, but the serious injuries suffered to the lower limbs left the boy no way out.

THE DOSSIER Dying from work

Also Lorenzo Parrelli was just 18 years old, when last January he was crushed by a steel beam at the Burimec di Lauzacco di Pavia di Udine, the company where he was doing his internship, as part of a project organized by the Vocational Training Center of Bearzi Institute of Udine which he attended.

Giuseppe Lenoci he was 16 when, in February, the van he was traveling in crashed into a tree during an internship.