Home News Venice, 18-year-old boy dies on the job: he was in a school internship
News

Venice, 18-year-old boy dies on the job: he was in a school internship

by admin
Venice, 18-year-old boy dies on the job: he was in a school internship

An 18-year-old boy died this afternoon in an accident inside a company in San Donà di Piave (Venice), which specializes in metalworking. He was a student of an institute
Portogruaro technician and was doing an internship in the company to acquire credits.

The boy would have been hit by a metal plate fallen from the trestles on which he was leaning. The tragedy occurred at BC Service. Rescue from Suem was immediate, but the serious injuries suffered to the lower limbs left the boy no way out.

THE DOSSIER Dying from work

Also Lorenzo Parrelli was just 18 years old, when last January he was crushed by a steel beam at the Burimec di Lauzacco di Pavia di Udine, the company where he was doing his internship, as part of a project organized by the Vocational Training Center of Bearzi Institute of Udine which he attended.

Giuseppe Lenoci he was 16 when, in February, the van he was traveling in crashed into a tree during an internship.

See also  Castellamonte in mourning for the death of Ettore, Gloria Rosboch's father

You may also like

Analysis: The CCP used Li Yifeng’s prostitution case...

Vandals tear up the electoral posters of the...

The number of new cases of clustered epidemics...

The first prize in the “Piave d’Argento 2022”...

Xi Jinping’s first post-pandemic trip and meeting with...

Covid, today 17,364 new cases (+ 11.7% weekly)...

The closed-door meeting of the Chengdu government was...

All you need to know about the elections...

2022 Guangdong-Macao Cooperation Joint Conference Held

New Dl Aiuti, Draghi at the press conference:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy