VENICE 80 – Eighty editions of the Venice Film Festival told in the documentary “The Lion’s Share”

Eighty editions of the Venice Film Festival told with historical and unpublished interviews, a rich repertoire of archive images and the narrator’s voice is that of Carla Bruni. The documentary by Baptiste Etchegaray and Giuseppe Bucchi “The Lion’s Share” – produced by Canal Plus and Rai Com, with the editorial supervision of Rai Cultura – traces the crucial stages and significant moments of the oldest film festival in the world, which since its birth in 1932, it has never ceased to be the mirror of its time and an integral part of Italian cultural history. Even today, in fact, at the end of August, the Mostra del Cinema remains the “highlight” appointment for Italian and international actors and directors, competing on the Lido with their best films to win the iconic Golden Lion.

Divided into three moments, the documentary proposes to begin with, “Venezia la Glamour”, that of Sophia Loren, Virna Lisi, Gina Lollobrigida, Brigitte Bardot, up to Penelope Cruz, Monica Bellucci and Cate Blanchett, several times on the podium in Venice and winner of the Coppa Volpi in 2007 and 2022. The second chapter is dedicated instead, to the tumultuous eras of the Exhibition, to the most tense moments ranging from the screening of the distressing “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde”, from the first edition of 1932, during the years of the Nouvelle vague, celebrated in Venice like nowhere else in the world. In the third part, “Venice the Discoverer”, the Exhibition as a showcase for new talents: Pedro Almodovar, Emir Kusturica, Wim Wenders, Akira Kurosawa, Jane Champion, are part of a long list of artists who are discovered on the Lido and find their consecration.

In “The Lion’s Share” the voices of actors and great filmmakers, such as Penelope Cruz, Tilda Swinton, Fellini, Antonioni, Guadagnino – just to name a few – mix with the black and white and color images of the red carpets, parties on the beach of the big hotels, crowds of ecstatic fans waiting for the stars. And then again, the sequences of protests and scandals, such as the one aroused by the screening of “The Passion of the Christ” by Scorsese in 1988.

“One runs to the Mostra to experience exacerbated emotions that last for the duration of a film: one loves, one hates, one quarrels afterwards” – says the off-screen voice of Carla Bruni. – “In the end, nothing matters more than cinema.”

“The Lion’s Share” will be presented as a world premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday 2 September 2023.

