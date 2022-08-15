Home News Venice, a one year and eight months old girl dies overwhelmed by her father’s car in reverse
Venice, a one year and eight months old girl dies overwhelmed by her father's car in reverse

Venice, a one year and eight months old girl dies overwhelmed by her father’s car in reverse

VENICE – A one year and eight month old girl died after being hit by the car driven by her father in Tombelle di Vigonovo, in the Venetian area. The accident occurred while the man was maneuvering in the backyard area. According to an initial reconstruction, the little girl was hit by her father during a reverse maneuver. The man would not have noticed the presence of the little girl.

The carabinieri, coordinated by the prosecutor on duty, are trying to ascertain the dynamics by also verifying any evidence, in addition to the findings already made. The Suem 118 of Mestre, a helicopter from the Padua hospital, a self-medical and an ambulance from the Dolo hospital intervened on the scene of the accident whose doctors tried in vain to resuscitate the child, but the crushing injuries were immediately appeared serious and it was only possible to ascertain the death.

