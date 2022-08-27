One person died and another was seriously injured in the explosion of a military device in a house in San Stino di Livenza, in the Venetian area. Carabinieri and firefighters from San Donà and Motta di Livenza intervened on the spot. The firefighters entered the house taking the wounded outside. Another man on the ground was declared dead by the Suem doctor. The injured was stabilized and transferred to the hospital. The explosion was probably caused by the artisanal defusing of a military device. The identity of the victims is not known at the moment.

The ordnance collector

The person who died in the explosion is Mauro Paladin, who died due to the explosion in his own home. The man, according to the first investigative hypotheses, was a collector of war remnants from the Great War. In fact, other devices similar to the one that exploded were found in the house. For this reason the firefighters have taken steps to remove the neighbors before having the bomb squads of the Carabinieri intervene to defuse the other bombs present in the premises.