In the presence of the President of the Venice Biennale Robert Cicutto – who took over after the long mandate of Paolo Baratta, which ended in March 2020 – and of the curator Lesley Lokkoall the novelties of the next edition of the Architecture Biennale, arriving from 20 May, have been announced.

And very rich schedule of inclusive and sustainable events (many of which introduced this year for the first time) whose primary objective is to try to rewrite a history of architecture that is today incomplete – or in any case always partial – and finally offer a voice to those, large sections of architects and population, usually ignored by the dominant system.

Roberto Cicutto and Lesley Lokko © photo Jacopo Salvi, Courtesy La Biennale di Venezia

“It is impossible to build a better world without first imagining it” says curator Lesley Lokko. “We architects have a unique opportunity to propose ambitious and creative ideas that help imagine a more equitable and optimistic common future. An architecture exhibition” continues “it is both a moment and a process. In addition to the desire to tell a story, it represents a journey through change. This is precisely why exhibitions are important: they offer the possibility of telling a new narrative to a vast audience, rewriting paradigms, triggering reflections, making an impact, feeding the ground where change is built. It was clear from the beginning that The Laboratory of the Future would adopt this same concept of change as its essential gesture”.

Indeed, the Laboratory of the Future operates on several levels: Lesley Lokko puts the spotlight straight on her continent of origin and its incredible transformations, Africa, considered the laboratory of the future par excellence. It is the youngest continent in the world, with an average age equal to half that of Europe and the United States, and a decade younger than Asia, the one with the fastest rate of urbanization in the world, with a growth by almost 4% per year, largely unplanned and at the expense of the environment and local ecosystems. But also the continent with the lowest vaccination rate, equal to just 15%: racial equity and climate justice are two sides of the same coin.

This is why, in addition to the programmatic intentions of the theme, it is also necessary to be concrete in the facts: the Venice Biennale is engaged in the front line in the fight against climate change, promoting a more sustainable model for the planning, setting up and carrying out of all its activities.

The first institution to experiment and achieve a path of commitment linked to this crucial objective, ecological decarbonisation, in the field, in 2022 it obtained carbon neutrality certification for all its events held during the year, thanks to an accurate data collection on the cause of CO2 emissions generated by the events themselves (such as the mobility of the participating public) and the adoption of consequent measures.

For this reason, the Biennale will be engaged in raising awareness and communicating with the public, starting with the 18th International Architecture Exhibition, the first major exhibition in this discipline to field-test a path for achieving carbon neutrality, reflecting it itself on the issues of decolonization and decarbonization.

The Laboratory of the Future is an exhibition divided into six parts. Start in Central Pavilion at the Giardiniwhere they were brought together 16 studies representing a distillation of Force Majeure (Major force) of African and diasporic architectural production. It then moves in the Arsenal complexwith the section Dangerous Liaisons (Dangerous Liaisons) – also present in Forte Marghera, in Mestre – alongside that of the Special Projects of the Curatorwhich for the first time is a category as vast as the others that deals with trans-disciplinary themes such as food, architecture, agriculture, climate change, geography e type, community, right to land, sustainability.

They are present in both spaces works by 22 emerging artists Guests from the Future (Guests from the Future), whose work directly confronts the two themes of the exhibitionthe decolonization and the decarbonizationproviding a snapshot of future practices and ways of seeing and being in the world. “We have expressly chosen to qualify the participants as “practitioners” – clarified Lesley Lokko – and not as architects, urban planners, designers, engineers or academics, because we believe that the dense and complex conditions of Africa and a rapidly hybridizing world require a different and broader understanding of the term architect”.

The two other main innovations that enrich the already rich six-month schedule are two: the Carnival and the College. From May 21st until November (but the program will only be revealed at the end) it comes to life thanks to the support of ROLEX Carnival, a space of liberation but also of show and entertainmenta place where words, perspectives and opinions are exchanged between politicians, poets, directors, writers, activists, public intellectuals who will share the stage with architects, academics and students. “This program” – says the curator – “a cycle of meetings, conferences, round tables, films and performances aimed at exploring the themes of the 2023 Architecture Biennale, is meant to be a form of architectural practice that attempts to bridge the gap between architects and the public.”

And the College, from 25 June to 22 July: not a ‘gym’ but a campus where participants are called to understand the duties of contemporary architecture and to pass them on, also identifying the talents of the future. The students who will participate in the activities with the tutors (one of these is Lokko) come from all over the world and were selected through an open call which saw 986 applications for 50 available places.

I’m 63 the foreseen National Participations which will organize their exhibitions in the Pavilions at the Giardini (27), at the Arsenale (22) and in the historic center of Venice (14). Niger participates for the first time in the Architecture Biennale and Panama presents itself for the first time. Become also the participation of Holy See at the Architecture Biennale, with its own Pavilion on the Island of San Giorgio Maggiore (it had participated for the first time in the Architecture Biennale in 2018). The Italian Pavilion at the Tese delle Vergini in the Arsenale, supported and promoted by the Directorate General for Contemporary Creativity of the Ministry of Culture, is curated by the collective Fosbury Architecture, formed by Giacomo Ardesio, Alessandro Bonizzoni, Nicola Campri, Veronica Caprino, Claudia Mainardi. The title of the exhibition – but we will have more information only in March – is SPACIAL: Everyone belongs to everyone else.

Inclusivity, gender equality, support for the new generations: these are the keywords that link the 89 Participantsof which over half from Africa or the African diaspora. The gender balance is perfectly equal and the average age of the participants is 43, while it drops to 37 in the section Special Projects of the Curatorin which the youngest is 24 years old.

For the first time ever, nearly half of the architects come from one-man or five-person studios. Indeed, in all sections of the Exhibition, over 70% of the works on display were designed by studios managed by individuals or very small teams.

“Here in Europe we talk about minorities and diversity, but the truth is that minorities in the West are the global majority; diversity is our norm. There is a place where all questions of equity, resources, race, hope and fear converge and merge. Africa. Anthropologically, we are all Africans. And what happens in Africa happens to all of us.” (Lesley Lokko)

Born in Dundee, Scotland, class of 1964, Lesley Lokko – architect, lecturer, bestselling writer – she is the first African female curator to assume this role in Venice. Dean of the Spitzer School of Architecture at the City College of New York, Lesley Lokko founded and directed the Graduate School of Architecture at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa, and in Accra, Ghana, in 2020, the African Futures Institute, school Master’s Degree in Architecture and Public Events Platform. She is a cultural disseminator, she is very committed to issues related to race, identity and architecture, serving on juries and international awards and editing publications such as White Papers, Black Marks: Architecture, Race, Culture o Folio: Journal of Contemporary African Architectureof which she is the director, as well as on the editorial board of Arq: Architectural Research Quarterly (Cambridge University Press).

ARCHITECTURE BIENNALE 2023 | VENICE

20.05 – 26.11 2023

labiennale.org/it/architettura/2023

#focus.biennale.architecture.2023 – 18th International Architecture Exhibition . Venice Biennial

© breaking latest news