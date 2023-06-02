Venice boat show reaches 15,000 visitors in three days – Veneto

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VENICE, 02 JUNE – Simone Bellunato is the name of the 15,000th visitor to the fourth edition of the Venice Boat Show. He arrived today at the Arsenale together with his 9 year old son to discover the history of naval art of the Serenissima.



Visitors to the first three days of the event, both Italian and foreign, flocked to the Arsenale to admire the absolute “world premieres”, but also the novelties of sailing boats and new sustainable propulsions.



There are 220 exhibitors, of which 180 national and the remainder from the United Kingdom, Croatia, Slovenia, Poland, Spain, France, Germany, Austria, Montecarlo, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, who brought 300 boats to Venice, of which 240 in the water for a total length of 2.7 kilometers.



At the Show, at the end of the presentation of the 11th report on the Economy of the Sea, the “Blue marina awards” were also presented, a brand of recognition of the best Italian marinas and landing places promoted by Assonautica Italiana and Assonat-Confcommercio with the technical partner Rina, in relation to four topics: sustainability, which includes quality and the environment; tourist reception, which includes accessibility and sport; security (safety and security) and innovation. (HANDLE).

