A tourist catamaran crashed into the bow of the ‘Amerigo Vespucci’, the historic sailing ship of the Navy, docked in these days on the San Biasio shore, in the San Marco basin. No one was injured. It was a wrong turn by the captain of the catamaran that caused the accident. It was not calculated that, due to the height, one of the masts could not have avoided the impact with part of the bow of the ship. The damage to the Vespucci was imperceptible, while the catamaran reported damage to both the hulls and the sails. The Amerigo Vespucci training ship is moored in these days on the San Biasio shore.