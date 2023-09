VENICE FILM WEEK 2023 – The winners

Best Film Award Coyote (Canada) by Katherine Jerkovic Best Documentary Award Chaylla (France) by Clara Teper, Paul Pirritano Best Short Film Award The Factory (Iran) by Masoud Saadat Best Short Documentary Award Alpha Kings (USA) by Enrique Pedraza Botero, Faye Tsakas Best Animation Award Generation (UK) by Riccardo Fusetti Best Experimental Film Award Kiss/Crash (UK) by Adam Cole Best Music Video Award Secant (USA) by Timothy David Orme Best Italian Film Award What If Women Ruled The World? (Italy) by Julia the Great

