Home News Venice, four suspects for the 18-year-old who died during an internship
News

Venice, four suspects for the 18-year-old who died during an internship

by admin
Venice, four suspects for the 18-year-old who died during an internship

VENICE – There are four suspects for the death of Giuliano De Seta, the 18-year-old student crushed on Friday 16 September by a steel mold during a school internship at the BC Service company in Noventa di Piave (Venice). In view of the autopsy arranged on the young man’s body which will serve to clarify the dynamics of the accident in the company, the deputy prosecutor Antonia Sartori has entered the sole director of the company, Luca Brugnerotto, who is also the main shareholder, in the register of suspects. , and three other people.

See also  The pope, the conclave that does not exist and the theology of onions - Francesco Peloso

You may also like

Conte: “The atomic bomb? Nobody messes with fire....

He goes out for a climb in the...

Central Meteorological Observatory: Autumn rains in Sichuan, Chongqing,...

Sest in Acc production started, Faggioli: “It’s a...

NATO Secretary-General: Putin’s latest speech proves that the...

Viareggio judgment, Moretti’s fault was on the wagons,...

The children’s network – International

Castellamonte, final sentence for former mayor and former...

Read in Milan: “If the right wins, Putin...

Susegana, three days of “Challenges” at the Castle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy