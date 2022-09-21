VENICE – There are four suspects for the death of Giuliano De Seta, the 18-year-old student crushed on Friday 16 September by a steel mold during a school internship at the BC Service company in Noventa di Piave (Venice). In view of the autopsy arranged on the young man’s body which will serve to clarify the dynamics of the accident in the company, the deputy prosecutor Antonia Sartori has entered the sole director of the company, Luca Brugnerotto, who is also the main shareholder, in the register of suspects. , and three other people.