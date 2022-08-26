Home News Venice, makes his son pee in Piazza San Marco: the photo posted on social media triggers the controversy
Venice, makes his son pee in Piazza San Marco: the photo posted on social media triggers the controversy

Venice, makes his son pee in Piazza San Marco: the photo posted on social media triggers the controversy

Venice violated twice within 10 days. On Wednesday, August 17, two young foreigners were immortalized by a video, then fined and sued for doing it surf with electric motor on the Grand Canal. Yesterday again a gesture of rudeness.

The pee behind the column

A photo taken in Piazza San Marco in Venice that shows a mother crouched next to her little son who is peeing against a column, on the corner of the Procuratie, has become viral on social media. To relaunch the photo, published on Facebook by a city guide who had pointed out to the ‘lady’ that there were bars, public toilets and “wanting the channel but she simply looked at me in disgust and left”, underlined the woman who took the photo, was the page “Venice is NOT Disneyland”, which in support of the image wrote “Please do the needs in the bathroom”.

The reactions of the web

It has been a flood of reactions ever since. “There are toilets a few meters away: rude”, “Civic education and respect, especially in the cities of art, are lacking in Italians and foreigners!”, “But how do certain things come to mind”, “Unbelievable”, ” An example of incivility, it was necessary to call the brigade. Here there is a nice fine “: these are just some of the comments that appeared on social networks. And again: “He could have entered any bar”, “For my Venice the worst has no end … now it is also a toilet!”.

The black summer of Venice –

