Venice Stake conference was held on Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19, with sessions held on Saturday at the Church Meetinghouse in Mestre, VE, presided over by Elder Erich W. Kopischke of the Europe Central Area Presidency. and that of Sunday at the Four Points – Sheraton hotel in Padua, given the large participation of over 650 presences.

The Conference focused on the saving teachings of Jesus Christ and how to live discipleship in these turbulent years. The stake presidency was changed, with brothers Sandro Rosa of the Padua Ward and Cade Salmon of the Pordenone Military Ward named respectively as first and second counselors to stake president, José Ciccio.

Sister Panella from the Mestre district declared enthusiastic about how she felt throughout the Conference, so much love, without prejudices and how the Gospel is joy; a young man, Brother Steven Southworth, from the Vicenza Ward, said he clearly felt he was in the right place, like when he goes to the Temple. Brother Minassian, an outgoing member of the stake presidency, was very impressed with the speeches given by members and leaders and added, We are preparing to focus on the gathering of Israel from both sides of the veil.

Very touching was the intervention of Brother Matteo Pinna during the Sunday Session – (Called as Missionary in the Italian Service Mission for the next 2 years)

“… the second reason is because I have to tell you about something that makes me so happy and therefore I am not within myself … because as you have heard, I have recently received, through the prophet, the call to serve the Lord. I will be a missionary!!!

This really was a dream I had and I’m so happy that it can come true… right now I feel so grateful to the Lord for the trust he places in me, enlisting me in his army, in his service, not considering the various weaknesses and limitations what can I have… Service actions are often done when someone asks for help or has some need and then we get to work, but I think that an important thing is also to look for situations to serve and then bring them to an end…”

The Venice Stake conference concluded with Elder Kopischke speaking, teaching that the greatest work in the universe was done by humility and meekness. The greatest victories come through our weaknesses as we draw closer to the Lord. Through our sufferings we can develop a very special relationship with the Savior. He has promised us eternal family, and the Atonement is his price.