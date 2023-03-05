news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VENICE, MARCH 04 – A gigantic sliding steel door, inserted in the array of sluice gates of the Malamocco port inlet, will allow Venice access for ships to the lagoon even when the Mose barriers are raised, in situations high tide. The ‘door’, 50 meters wide by 17 high, produced by the Friuli-based Cimolai, was launched today into the sea by technicians from the CVN and from the companies working on the final phase of the hydraulic protection system for Venice, which already last year – although still in an experimental phase – he got up successfully 45 times.



With Mose in operation, and therefore with the lagoon separated from the sea by 78 mobile sluice gates, the huge ‘gate’ will allow a temporary passage to be opened, in which the ships – one at a time – can be introduced into a basin of ‘equilibrium ‘ with respect to the difference in level with the sea, and be brought into navigation trim to reach the port. An operation that will take about an hour and a quarter and will not have a substantial impact on the tide level inside the lagoon. (HANDLE).

