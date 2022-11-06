Home News Venice, the high tide does not wet San Marco: the crystal barrier works to protect the Basilica
Venice, the high tide does not wet San Marco: the crystal barrier works to protect the Basilica

Historic day for Venice. Today, for the first time, the high water has not flooded the heart of Venice. The expected tide did not enter the Basilica of San Marco and the salt did not affect the mosaics of the narthex, as was the case for most of the year.

The crystal glass barrier

The high water, which reached 100 centimeters, literally remained outside the church thanks to the construction of a crystal glass barrier that goes from Porta dei Fiori to Porta della Carta.

