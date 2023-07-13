Venus of rags, validation of the 32-year-old’s arrest tomorrow – News

The validation hearing of Simone Isaia, the 32-year-old homeless person considered by the Police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Naples to be responsible for the fire that burned Michelangelo Pistoletto’s Venus of Rags to ashes, is scheduled for tomorrow.





The man, originally from the province, was arrested by the police on charges of arson and destruction of cultural property.





So far he has denied being the author of the fire but investigators believe that it is the man – filmed at dawn on Wednesday by the cameras of the video surveillance systems in the area – who sets the flames, apparently with a lighter.



