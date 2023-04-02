Home News Vera Brezhneva and Kostiantyn Meladze sell the rights to Russian songs
The singer Vira Brezhneva, who changed her stage name and image and released a song in Ukrainian, is giving up her Russian repertoire and those popular compositions that she once performed in the band “VIA Gra”. As rosZMI reports, Vira and her husband, composer Kostyantyn Meladze, want to get rid of Russian hits and are selling the rights to perform them.

Rights to popular songs can be purchased on the musicians’ website. Obviously, now it will be possible to hear the hits performed by other artists, or even by some of the former Viagra women.

Earlier it was reported that Kostyantyn Meladze and Vera are selling their real estate in Russia. The couple also has a mansion in Italy.
Recently, there have been rumors in the mass media about a possible divorce of the couple. However, they do not comment on their personal life. Vera volunteers and helps Ukraine. The artist appeared on stage for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

