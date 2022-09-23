There is nothing linear about the way Verdena make music. You understand this by reading the somewhat hermetic lyrics of their songs, getting lost in the sudden changes in rhythm and atmosphere created by their instruments, which fit rock into pop. And he experiences it on his own skin by interviewing them. It is not easy to keep up with them: they bring out thoughts in a chaotic way, they talk over each other, sometimes they are silently looking into the void. They give enigmatic answers, as if they wanted to hide the glue that has held them together for almost thirty years. Sometimes they are grotesque, other times hilarious. If Italian music journalism ever needs to invent new categories, “interviews with Verdena” could be one of them. The beginning is already a whole program: when the band appears on Zoom, in connection from the Universal offices in Milan, the brothers Ferrari, Alberto (vocals and guitar) and Luca (drums), and Roberta Sammarelli (bass) are three figures mute. The audio does not work. The press office calls me and I put the speakerphone on, talking to them through the phone while I look at the screen. Alberto, with his usual tousled hair and a goatee, steals Roberta’s sunglasses, like a brother who spites his older sister. Often, after he has finished answering, he adds an incomprehensible sentence or two. He laughs, he turns to the others, apologizes. The opportunity to talk is the release of their new album by the band, I wanted magicwhich comes seven years after the double final cadence (if you don’t count the parenthesis of the film’s soundtrack America latina of the D’Innocenzo brothers). A geological era for the rhythms of contemporary discography.

The most intimate songs of the new album are the most successful ones

Yet for the band, time seems not to have passed. The Verdena are calm, almost detached. Even the new songs, at first listen, seem the natural continuation of their latest works, Wow ed final cadence, and it contains all the oddities you expect from them, between suspended atmospheres and verses like “Certi magazines that are your companions”, capable of derailing common sense. “This is actually the happiest record of our career. It is quite high in tone. That is, yes, it is melancholy but with a happy ending ”, says Alberto, the undisputed and often enigmatic leader of the group from Albino, a small town in the province of Bergamo. See also May rains below expectations: lakes growing due to melting snows The saddest song on the album, In the branches, and perhaps the most beautiful, comes to an end. “That piece makes you cry”, comments Alberto, who, however, as always, does not want to explain the meaning of the text. “It looks like there are arches, right? But I did it all with the iPad. After all, Damon Albarn made us an entire Gorillaz record with the iPad. What cool, the Gorillaz ”. In general the most intimate tracks of I wanted magic are the most successful ones, like On the glaciers, a love song a la Verdena in which Alberto sings “Test me and accept me”, with a touching and romantic tone. In sky super access, another piece that seems to talk about a relationship between two people, instead reads: “I have a lot of love if you want”. But, as often happens with the band, the record doesn’t have a specific theme, it sails somewhere between the signifier and the signified. “On the glaciers and the single lounge chair they are the first pieces composed for the disc. Alberto recorded the demos at home by himself and then we finished them together in the rehearsal room. It had already happened in the past to use this method, but this time we did it even more: also other songs, like Dialobic, were born like this, in two phases. It was interesting, ”explains Luca. It is also the fault of the pandemic which, thanks to the breakdown of an analogue recorder in the studio, forced the band to stop recording and finish everything digitally. “Maybe without all of this the record would have come out three years ago, but it would have been completely different. The songs that came out after the covid are the fastest, ”adds Roberta. See also Storm on the British School in Rome, the employees' nightmare: "Toxic atmosphere, we bullied and mobbed". Removed the director What the group listened to while recording I wanted magic? The three stop, in silence for several seconds, and look at each other. In the end, as often happens during the interview, Alberto speaks: “Dunno, it’s not easy to say. Our main point of reference will always be the Beatles, even if the refrain of Paul and Linda makes me think of David Bowie. How wonderful Get backPeter Jackson’s documentary on the recordings of Let it be. I have seen it a lot of times already, as soon as I have some free time I regard it. I find myself very much in their way of being quiet and normal, as any group should be. Something that hasn’t existed since the seventies, actually. Maybe the other normal group of the super famous ones was Nirvana, they were real ”.