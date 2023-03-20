The residents of the La Mojarra village of the Fortalecillas jurisdiction of Neiva live with great concern, after nearly 300 families were left incommunicado because their access road was seriously affected, due to the heavy rains that have occurred in recent days. in the department.

According to what was stated by one of the leaders of the sector, this situation has generated great communication problems, above all for the trade of their products to the inhabitants of the Vereda.

“We are already incommunicado, we have people with fish, lack of fish farming food in the upper part of the village where these victims are going to leave,” is the urgency expressed by the spokespersons for the area.

Additionally, the concern is due to the proximity of Easter, which makes it possible to increase fish consumption and because the region is an area where there are lakes for fish farming, producers could see their sale affected.

“Holy Week has arrived and these people have all the fishing and they need to take them out to be able to sell them and bring a livelihood to their homes,” said one of the spokespersons.

Finally, in the petition made by the spokesperson for those affected, they ask for a prompt solution for their access road, since their inhabitants and fish producers are seriously concerned.

As in other areas of the department, the main difficulty in caring for roads is that they are intermingled with tertiary services, which must be serviced by the municipality, secondary schools run by the department, and nationals run by Invias.

This was stated by Diario del Huila, the inhabitants of the affected sector that is affected by the poor condition of the road and the impossibility of entering or leaving the current road, whose bank was taken by the Fortalecillas river.

The river carried away the bank of the road.



The Chairman of the Board

The president of the Community Action Board of the village was one of the first to show through videos on social networks the situation that affects them due to the floods due to the heavy rains of the last hours that left the village of La Mojarra incommunicado. Forts in Neiva.

Nearly 300 families were affected because the access road was seriously affected.

According to what was stated by the president of the Board of the village of La Mojarra, this situation harms the economy of families by not being able to get products such as fish to Neiva.

The affected road is the same one that gives access to the Los Angeles sanitary landfill that serves the capital of Huila and other municipalities in the center and west of the department, but in the upper part.

This is how this publishing house was able to find out when inquiring about whether the collection of solid waste in the city of Neiva and in several municipalities of Huila would be affected. The area affected by the flooding of the Fortalecillas River is about two kilometers above the landfill.

the mayor

To contextualize the situation in the rural area of ​​the Corregimiento de Fortalecillas, apart from the populated center that also experiences some flooding in the lower part as a result of winter, we contacted Corregidor Robinson Gómez.

“The last winter wave, the one before this one, took away part of the road bank in a sector where the river enters a curve and ate part of the road bank and with the current rains, it practically disappeared. the rest of the road and there is no passage for cars,” he said in principle.

The current situation occurs between the village of La Mojarra and another village that belongs to the area called El Palmar, in the upper part where there are basically lakes for the cultivation of mojarra, which is the main product in the region.

“This is a route that corresponds to the Government, because it is a tertiary route, that is why the contacts that are made are made through Ecopetrol that operates in the area to see how they can support them and be able to have a solution. fast due to the pressure of time”, said the corregidor, Gómez.

There was nowhere to go.



The initial solution is a retaining wall that prevents the river from continuing to eat the bank, which with the flooding over the weekend left practically no track, taking what little was left of it.

“In the last meeting that was held in the presence of spokespersons for the Neiva mayor’s office and the state oil company, although the mayor’s office is not responsible for attending to the road, they showed their intention to collaborate with the solution, build a bridge with the government to see how this road can be fixed.”

For the corregidor, there are more than 300 families affected in the upper part of the Fortalecillas corregimiento, which in addition to risking fish farming in lakes, there are more than a hundred lakes, may also see the other source of their economy affected, which is livestock. .

When talking about the damage and the affected area, it is really only a few meters of road that are affected, but they are essential because they are in a definitive area for the passage of vehicles and given the damage to the road, it is impossible to pass, so a solution is needed. definitive.

“It is what the river that used to pass further up has eaten, it changes the channel, that is why now the road has been taken in this critical sector in a curve in which the entire bank has left, making it impossible the step ”, warned, the corregidor.

Other sectors affected

More than the road due to its proximity to the river, there are other sectors of the corregimiento affected by the rains of recent days in this area of ​​the capital of Huila.

In those other areas, the plots of different crops that are grown on the banks of the Fortalecillas are flooded, “in the lower part of the corregimiento in a sector called Buenaventura, the houses that were built in a high-risk area are flooded, the river every Once it grows, it enters the sector and causes damage to the residents,” added the authority.

The inhabitants of the villages of La Mojarra downwards suffer something similar, their crops are also flooded, it is an area that has irrigation systems, they take water from the river and sow; lemon, papaya, among other products.

They are villages such as Mojarra itself, El Palmar, La Jagua and El Caimán which, as has been said, became known in other times due to the clogging of the road to the sanitary landfill, but now the affectation is in their territory directly due to the winter that is maintained throughout the country.

To illustrate the readers of the Diario del Huila, the sector affected by the issue of the road due to the action of the Fortalecillas River on the road bank, the damage is recorded about 40 minutes from the sanitary landfill. “On the same road, but much higher than the Los Angeles sanitary landfill, in the village of La Mojarra and El Palmar, which belongs to it,” said Gómez.

Urgent call and knocking on doors

According to what was stated by those affected, the effort that was made a short time ago to repair about 3 kilometers from the crossing of the Neiva to Fortalecillas road towards the sanitary landfill is recognized, but now an intervention is required further up the road. upper part of the zone to be able to communicate to the producers by land with Neiva.

The Corregidor emphasized that a good part of the victims in the lower part show up because when people go down the river bed, they decide to plant and build on the so-called islands that the river forms in summer and then when winter comes they live the consequences of the flooding of the tributary, are the victims directly.

In the populated center, the main affectation in the season of torrential rains occurs due to the suspension of the drinking water service, when the water is no longer collected, “many times the water service is suspended for half a day while the channel goes down or normalizes” .

The area is rich in fish farming in more than ten lakes.



The most affected are the residents on the banks of the river to whom half of the crop is taken, or their homes are damaged, the corregidor who is pending the situation in La Mojarra also recounted.

The call is above all to the government to support them in a project that allows the definitive solution for the repair of the road, to La Mojarra.

“The call is for definitive actions to be taken to fix the road that suffers from the problem of many roads in the territory, which some say is a tertiary road and it corresponds to the department and others that Invias must attend it for being a national highway”, reiterated the corregidor.

The truth is that it is urgent to fix that road or make a variant that allows people to be in communication and get their products to Neiva. The wall thing requires a project, resources and political will from many parties that make it costly, although it would be the best solution, but now an urgent arrangement is required.