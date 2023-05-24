Vernect, a global XR tech company, submits a KOSDAQ securities report… Demand forecast for June

Global extended reality (XR) tech company Vernect announced on the 24th that it had submitted a securities report to the Financial Services Commission and started the IPO process. Vernect received an A grade in the NICE evaluation information and Korea Technology Credit Rating’s technical evaluation last year and went through the listing process.

The expected public offering price per share of Vernect is 11,500 won to 13,600 won, and the expected market capitalization after listing is 121.2 to 143.3 billion won. The institutional investor demand forecast will be held on June 19-20. The listing manager was Daishin Securities.

Established in 2016, Vernect received attention from the market by launching an industrial XR solution manufactured with original technology developed by CEO Ha Tae-jin and other experts in the field of XR. Vernect explains that XR solutions, such as remote collaboration, content production and application, and digital twins, are expanding the field of application of solutions to customers of affiliates of large corporations such as Hanwha, Samsung, SK, LG, and Hyundai.

Vernect is a research and development (R&D)-oriented company with 75% of its employees in R&D. is strengthening CTO Kim Ki-young, who has experience in developing ‘Vuforia’ at Qualcomm, a global AR company, is serving as the head of the European corporation.

Ha Tae-jin, CEO of Vernect, said, “Vernect’s XR solution is playing an important role in the industrial field by being recognized for its effectiveness, such as increasing customer productivity, ensuring safety, and reducing costs.” We will focus on technology commercialization and become a sustainable growth company that leads the Web 3.0 era, a new challenge.”