Vernect, an XR solution company, connects virtual and real… “Improve industrial site productivity”

▲ Ha Tae-jin, CEO of Vernect. (Source = IR)

“I think the domestic industrial XR market is just starting. In the future, we will provide more advanced XR solutions and become the world‘s best XR solution company that innovates the industrial field.”

Ha Tae-jin, CEO of Vernect, held an IPO (initial public offering) press conference at 63 Square in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul on the 10th and said about the plan after being listed on the KOSDAQ, “We will further widen the gap between competitors and latecomers through continuous research and development and commercialization.” said this.

Founded in 2016, Vernect is an industrial XR (eXtended Reality) solution company. It is leading the domestic industrial XR solution field by applying XR technology secured through the computer vision track to industrial sites. Since then, it has continued to develop XR solutions that can be used in actual industrial settings.

Computer vision is an artificial intelligence technology in which computers structure visual data such as images based on machine learning algorithms. It is safer and more efficient than carrying around paper drawings at industrial sites.

CEO Ha said, “Customers who have introduced the XR solution have experienced reduced travel costs, reduced training costs through a virtual training system, and improved productivity of field workers.” will contribute to securing sustainability.”

The advantage of the XR solution is that real-time work is possible at a processing speed of less than 0.03 seconds by utilizing the original technology, the track. Through this, it is possible to accurately detect and track field facilities and equipment, as well as respond quickly to changes in the surrounding environment.

Vernect is focusing on targeting the global digital market where the XR industry is growing rapidly. Earlier this year, it launched its web XR-based platform, SQUARS, first in Europe instead of Korea. Since 2002, the European market has been receiving continuous support for mid- to long-term XR technology development and commercialization at the EU level.

In 2019, to strengthen the global competitiveness of XR technology, it established a research center in Vienna, Austria, the global center of the XR industry.

CEO Ha said, “Europe and the US markets have already established an AR advertising ecosystem and are growing by 120% every year.” It is possible to extend the model.”

It plans to reduce the deficit after entering the KOSDAQ market through the technology special listing method. Burnect has been in the red since 2020 until the first quarter of this year. However, the operating loss of 14.1 billion won last year decreased to a loss of 2.9 billion won in the first quarter of this year, and it is predicted that after the successful technology transfer, it will be able to escape the deficit within this year.

The number of public offering shares of Burnect is 1.6 million shares, which corresponds to 15.18% of the planned shares (10.54 million shares). The desired public offering band per share ranges from 11,500 to 13,600 won, and it plans to raise about 18.4 to 21.7 billion won through this public offering. After forecasting institutional demand from this day to the 11th, general subscriptions are received on the 17th and 18th of this month. The scheduled listing date is the 26th of this month, and the expected market capitalization after the public offering is 121.2 to 143.3 billion won. The listing manager is Daishin Securities.