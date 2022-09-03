A worker died after falling into a silo while he was carrying out maintenance work today at Cantina Pasqua, in Verona. After inhaling the vapors he fainted and fell into the tank.

Another worker was seriously injured while trying to rescue his colleague, quickly climbing the external stairs to get to the top of the silo, he lost his balance, violently hitting his head on the ground. Vain help for the man who fell into the cistern, who died, while the other worker was transported to hospital in serious condition at the Borgo Trento hospital. The Suem 118 health workers intervened on the spot with an ambulance, a medical car and a helicopter, together with the Fire Brigade. For the surveys the Carabinieri of Verona and the technicians of the Spisal of the Ulss 9 Scaligera.