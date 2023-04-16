Verona bunker resists, only equal for Napoli – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, APRIL 15 – The Verona bunker resists and Napoli is unable to go beyond the 0-0. The advantage over the second in the standings decreases with Lazio who are now 14 points away from the top of the standings, while Verona brings home a point that allows the Venetians to still remain in the race for salvation.



Spalletti takes Osimhen to the bench and only sends him on the pitch for the final twenty minutes of the match. The presence of the Nigerian represents a turning point for the Azzurri and it is Osimhen who comes close to scoring when one of his shots ends up on the crossbar with Montipò beaten. Spalletti rests Rrahmani, Mario Rui, Lobotka, Zielinski and Kvaratskhelia (the last three take over in the second half). Inevitably, the maneuver suffers and above all in attack, where Raspadori plays in the center with Politano and Lozano on the sides, the hosts are unable to create goal chances. In the first half Napoli never finished on goal and Montipò didn’t run any risk.



Verona, which the Zaffaroni-Bocchetti duo lines up with a 4-4-2 formation, keeping Duda and Gaich forward and placing Lasagna on the right side lane, defends itself with order and with remarkable competitive intensity.



The tactical theme of the match does not change in the second half.



Napoli maintains ball possession (which is close to 80 percent at the end of the match) but does not find the necessary depth. The entrances of Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen, Zielinski and Lobotka on the field give more quality to the game, but the Verona defense does not break down and almost never offers spaces and opportunities. Indeed it is precisely the Venetians who fail to score the goal of the sensational victory in recovery.



For Napoli it would have really been a joke. All that remains for the players is to go and greet the rediscovered fans under the curves who are now waiting for the Champions League match against Milan to help the team overturn the first leg score and qualify for the semi-final. (HANDLE).

