A few slightly injured students and a great fright. This is what happened in Sandrà (Verona) where an ATV bus carrying about 70 students ended up in a vineyard due to an illness of the driver. The man would have understood in time that he was not feeling well and would therefore have approached the vehicle, but without being able to stop it, ending up in the vineyard adjacent to the road. The bus left Lugagnano and headed for Garda. Of the students transported, no one was seriously injured, and those not taken away by ambulance by 118 then arrived at the school with a replacement vehicle.