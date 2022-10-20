The parents had also turned to “Who has seen it”, desperate because their children had disappeared into thin air. Unfortunately they died in a car accident Sofia Mancini e Francesco D’Aversa, the two twenty-year-olds of whom there had been no news since Monday evening, when they were seen boarding the boy’s 500, at the exit of a nightclub. The car and the bodies were found this morning in an escarpment on the sides of the highway 450, near Affi (Verona). The car, turned upside down and covered in vegetation, was noticed by some road maintenance workers.

The discovery of two bodies inside the white 500 that you were looking for was confirmed by the mayor of Costermano sul Garda, Stefano Passarini, which was immediately activated by giving the alarm on the disappearance of young people. Sofia Mancini, 20, was living with her family in Costermano. Francesco D’Aversa, 24, who worked in Verona, was originally from Taranto.

The searches, also carried out with drones and helicopters, were concentrated yesterday on the shore of Lake Garda between Calmasino and Lazise, ​​where the cell phones had hooked up Sofia’s cell phone for a few moments Monday night. The cliff where the car ended was not visible from the road that connects Lazise to Affi. It was a team of workers from Veneto Strade who noticed some parts of the bodywork semi-covered by bushes this morning.