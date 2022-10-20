Home News Verona, the two young men who disappeared on Monday evening were found dead in the car
News

Verona, the two young men who disappeared on Monday evening were found dead in the car

by admin
Verona, the two young men who disappeared on Monday evening were found dead in the car

The parents had also turned to “Who has seen it”, desperate because their children had disappeared into thin air. Unfortunately they died in a car accident Sofia Mancini e Francesco D’Aversa, the two twenty-year-olds of whom there had been no news since Monday evening, when they were seen boarding the boy’s 500, at the exit of a nightclub. The car and the bodies were found this morning in an escarpment on the sides of the highway 450, near Affi (Verona). The car, turned upside down and covered in vegetation, was noticed by some road maintenance workers.

The discovery of two bodies inside the white 500 that you were looking for was confirmed by the mayor of Costermano sul Garda, Stefano Passarini, which was immediately activated by giving the alarm on the disappearance of young people. Sofia Mancini, 20, was living with her family in Costermano. Francesco D’Aversa, 24, who worked in Verona, was originally from Taranto.

The searches, also carried out with drones and helicopters, were concentrated yesterday on the shore of Lake Garda between Calmasino and Lazise, ​​where the cell phones had hooked up Sofia’s cell phone for a few moments Monday night. The cliff where the car ended was not visible from the road that connects Lazise to Affi. It was a team of workers from Veneto Strade who noticed some parts of the bodywork semi-covered by bushes this morning.

See also  From 7:00 to 10:00 on May 11, Xining City added 10 new cases of positive infection of new coronary pneumonia virus

You may also like

Treviso, operated on for a herniated disc and...

The report of the 20th National Congress of...

The news center of the 20th National Congress...

Agents killed in Trieste, the Attorney General dismisses...

1.046 billion mu of autumn grain has been...

Crash on Mel, three people in the hospital

1.046 billion mu of autumn grain has been...

Ultimatum Meloni to Berlusconi: “EU-NATO or outside the...

1.046 billion mu of autumn grain has been...

Easier, more effective Our new website is online

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy