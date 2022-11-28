Home News Veronelli’s guide to Italian wines 2023 presented at the castle of Masino
Veronelli’s guide to Italian wines 2023 presented at the castle of Masino

The great beauty and uniqueness of the straight line of the Serra morenica that connects the Eporediese to the Biellese enchanted the curators of the Veronelli seminar, guests at the Masino castle for the preview presentation of the Guide to Italian wines 2023. “We are from in front of a landscape similar to the hills of Burgundy, – underlined Gigi Brozzoni, director of the Veronelli Permanent Seminar for 25 years – but the history of these lands has led to the development of a great technology, which, due to various events, has not continued, creating then a full decline”. Two Canavese producers included in the guide. (video by Lydia Massia)

