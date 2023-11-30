Verónica Abad agrees to go to Tel Aviv as a peace collaborator

CABINET. –

The Vice President of the Republic, Verónica Abad, reported that she is preparing to travel to Tel Aviv, Israel, to be a peace collaborator. She made the announcement in a press conference on the morning of November 28, 2023, where she confirmed differences with President Daniel Noboa and other government officials.

The task entrusted to us is a great challenge for the country, however, Ecuadorians are characterized by our strength and resilience. This is a platform to raise the name of our country high. For the benefit of the people and to guarantee institutional stability, so that in a bad political agreement I do not get in the way of abandoning my position, as they are trying to do, by not fulfilling this delegation, request the information to fulfill these delegations with the greatest of successes and pleasures, he noted.

To this end, the Vice President requested this morning from the different institutions of Ecuador (Ministry of Labor, Government, Foreign Affairs and Defense) information to comply with this designation. She also called for the support of the international community, including the UN Secretary General and authorities from Israel, the United States, Russia and China.

Verónica Abad clarified that her arrival in Israel will depend on the speed of the ministries to comply with what was requested to carry out their role successfully. «My presence will be notable even though I am miles away because that is my commitment to the Ecuadorian people. “I’m not abandoning the ship, they send me away, but good people know how to turn it around, to make the best out of the worst moments,” she asserted.