Verónica Alcocer was in Congress and criticism rained down on her

Verónica Alcocer’s political functions became relevant after the start of the health reform debate in Congress. Although the purpose of her visit to the House of Representatives is unknown, it was demonstrated, once again, that she is not only the wife of President Gustavo Petro, but a key factor in the national government.

The first lady arrived at the capitol shortly after the health reform debate was postponed, due to the challenges presented against some representatives in charge of voting on the papers. The first lady crossed the corridors and entered a short meeting in the presidency of the Seventh Commission. In that office were the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada; the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho; and the president of the Commission, Agmeth Escaf, a personal friend of Alcocer’s for several years. These would analyze the actions to be taken in view of the debate on the reform that would be resumed on April 19 at around 9:00 am. but what is not clear is the role of the first lady.

Alfredo Mondragón, speaker for the project and member of the Historical Pact, pointed out that Alcocer arrived together with advisers, congressmen from various parties, “because all of us who are for change are interested in seeing one of the reforms that the people are yearning for come to fruition.” Colombia and that they are sabotaging great economic powers,” according to Semana.

The truth is that at least in the last four governments, the first lady’s visit to Congress is unprecedented, beyond special events or on July 20, when the president usually comes accompanied by his family. Petro is not in the country for a tour in the United States, from where she closed the door to accept all the requests of the Conservative and La U parties in the text of the initiative.

From the blue awnings they did not look badly on the presence of the first lady in the Commission. Senator Nicolás Echeverry, spokesman for the community, told Noticias Caracol that “Congress is an open-door entity where all citizens fit and hopefully all members of the government are there.” Although the truth is that Alcocer is not a civil servant.

Martha Alfonso, a speaker for the Historical Pact, gave more details about the first lady’s role as host of the external negotiations that have dominated the discussion of health reform. “We are really reviewing a logistical issue, asking the First Lady to allow us to hold a meeting tomorrow with the team of speakers at her house and to support us with logistical issues and that,” said the representative, according to Caracol Radio. .

Shortly after, the invitation was extended to the representatives and other congressmen to have breakfast at the Casa de Nariño, prior to the restart of the process in the Seventh Commission, in which the person in charge of presidential functions Gloria Inés Ramírez, minister of Work, to discuss about health reform. But the invitation was canceled at the last minute.

The representative María Fernanda Carrascal pointed out that only congressmen from the Historical Pact were present at the meeting, given the accusations of delivering “jam” to seek support for the project. “We were talking about strategies and legislative technique, which is legitimate, what’s more, Verónica did not speak once in what she was in a meeting, which was only for a while,” she said.

Although Alcocer’s role is unclear, his presence did draw criticism from several members of Congress. “I don’t want to imagine how it would have looked – or what they would have said – if it was Duque’s wife who had come to Congress to influence the process of a reform. With the greatest respect, it seems to me that the government is crossing a very dangerous line. Not everything is worth it”, pointed out Catherine Juvinao.

“The first lady has nothing to do in a discussion about health reform. It is unacceptable,” said Katherine Miranda, also a representative of the Alianza Verde party.

“We ended the day with the President’s wife, Mrs. Verónica Alcocer, in the corridors of the Congress of the Republic, influencing the process of reforms. What government model of “change” is that?” said the representative of the Democratic Center, Hernán Cadavid. with Infobae

