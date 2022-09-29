The construction of a boarding school annexed to the school complex will start shortly. There is already the approval of the Region. It will be housed in the former Brambilla cotton mill

GLASSES

A student house that is a meeting place and a point of reference for playful and recreational activities. The construction of a boarding school annexed to the single secondary school center in Verrès is about to become a reality.

The regional council approved on Monday the technical and economic feasibility project: “The new boarding school in Verrès, built inside the former Brambilla cotton mill, will be a great opportunity for young people from the lower and middle valleys and the side valleys, which are currently forced to enroll in Aosta or Ivrea to complete their educational courses – comments the regional councilor for public works, Carlo Marzi -. The structure is conceived as a meeting place, a point of reference for inclusive cultural activities of a creative, playful, information and training type, also to contribute to the prevention of youth discomfort (this problem is also expanding in Valle d’Aosta ed. ) The project was developed with particular attention to the energy performance of the building, the containment of consumption and the use of natural and recycled materials ».

The intervention is part of the Internal Areas Strategy – Lower Valley Area, which, together with the territory and the competent authorities, has seen the consolidation of the unitary education hub as a starting point for the improvement of school services. secondary school of Verrès.

«To complete the school complex of the former Cotonificio, – comments the commissioner Luciano Caveri – this boarding school will arrive to avoid commuting for a certain number of students arriving from the valleys. It is a question of continuing the design to allow some urban planning issues to be resolved. With other funds from youth policies we will also take care of a nearby structure that serves to socialize the young people who live in the country and the many who attend it while going to school. The nearby urban park wanted by the municipal administration has already made the area pleasant, which has important sports infrastructures. It is now necessary to complete the auditorium adjacent to the schools in order to have a reasoned set of use for the whole area ».

The intervention involves the conservation of the valuable elements of the historic building and the complete rethinking of the internal distribution, in order to identify spaces intended for semi-boarders and boarders such as the recreation area, the wellness area, the dining room, the designated areas to the sleeping area, as well as all the accessory spaces.

With the aim of making the project forecasts consistent with the current municipal planning instrument, the resolution adopted by the regional council also provides for the start of the procedure for reaching an agreement with the Municipality of Verrès. –

