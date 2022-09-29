Home News Verrès, student house against commuting
News

Verrès, student house against commuting

by admin
Verrès, student house against commuting

The construction of a boarding school annexed to the school complex will start shortly. There is already the approval of the Region. It will be housed in the former Brambilla cotton mill

Amelio Ambrosi

September 28, 2022

GLASSES

A student house that is a meeting place and a point of reference for playful and recreational activities. The construction of a boarding school annexed to the single secondary school center in Verrès is about to become a reality.

The regional council approved on Monday the technical and economic feasibility project: “The new boarding school in Verrès, built inside the former Brambilla cotton mill, will be a great opportunity for young people from the lower and middle valleys and the side valleys, which are currently forced to enroll in Aosta or Ivrea to complete their educational courses – comments the regional councilor for public works, Carlo Marzi -. The structure is conceived as a meeting place, a point of reference for inclusive cultural activities of a creative, playful, information and training type, also to contribute to the prevention of youth discomfort (this problem is also expanding in Valle d’Aosta ed. ) The project was developed with particular attention to the energy performance of the building, the containment of consumption and the use of natural and recycled materials ».

The intervention is part of the Internal Areas Strategy – Lower Valley Area, which, together with the territory and the competent authorities, has seen the consolidation of the unitary education hub as a starting point for the improvement of school services. secondary school of Verrès.

See also  Zanzotto, a series of events on the centenary of the birth of the Treviso poet

«To complete the school complex of the former Cotonificio, – comments the commissioner Luciano Caveri – this boarding school will arrive to avoid commuting for a certain number of students arriving from the valleys. It is a question of continuing the design to allow some urban planning issues to be resolved. With other funds from youth policies we will also take care of a nearby structure that serves to socialize the young people who live in the country and the many who attend it while going to school. The nearby urban park wanted by the municipal administration has already made the area pleasant, which has important sports infrastructures. It is now necessary to complete the auditorium adjacent to the schools in order to have a reasoned set of use for the whole area ».

The intervention involves the conservation of the valuable elements of the historic building and the complete rethinking of the internal distribution, in order to identify spaces intended for semi-boarders and boarders such as the recreation area, the wellness area, the dining room, the designated areas to the sleeping area, as well as all the accessory spaces.

With the aim of making the project forecasts consistent with the current municipal planning instrument, the resolution adopted by the regional council also provides for the start of the procedure for reaching an agreement with the Municipality of Verrès. –

© breaking latest news

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  A 21-year-old girl in Hubei who was killed in a morning run was arrested | Nanshan Park | Suspect arrested | Sexual assault

You may also like

Where did the women’s vote go – Donata...

At the “Endeavoring New Era” theme achievement exhibition,...

Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida...

Lombardia, Moratti attacks Fontana: “I was promised a...

Mattia Caruso was killed by his girlfriend in...

One dead, two injured in shooting at Chinese...

Fedriga and Zaia in Trieste: from prosecco to...

The ostomy clinic opens in Auronzo

Businesses in Central Italy: politics give answers to...

The night of the 12th is a film...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy