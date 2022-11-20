On Friday 18, the thirteenth National Day of Small and Medium Enterprises (Pmi Day) saw companies and establishments associated with Confindustria throughout the country open their doors to the classes of schools and professional institutes to give them the opportunity to get to know, through direct contact with the experiences and commitment of the entrepreneurs who manage them, the mechanisms, rules and opportunities of the world of work. The Maison Bertolin cured meat factory in Arnad, a symbol of Aosta Valley food and wine for decades, welcomed the students of the Administration, Finance and Marketing specialization of ISILTP in Verrés for a tour of the plant. The most important stages of the manufacturing process were shown, illustrating the techniques and peculiarities of the production and management activities. (video by Barbara Torra)

07:56