Version 2.4 of the technical specifications for the interoperability between the regional FSE systems is online

The new technical specifications for interoperability between regional FSE systems in version 2.4 are available online.

The specifications are the result of the joint work of the Agency for Digital Italy (AgID) and the National Research Council (CNR), in agreement with the Department for Digital Transformation (DTD) and Sogei. The drafting of the specifications was carried out in accordance with the Decree Law of 19 May 2020, n. 34 and with the subsequent legislation concerning the Electronic Health Record, taking into account the results of the activities of the “Crash Program portability” carried out under the ESF 2.0.

The specifications, which can be consulted intechnical area of ​​the site dedicated to the health recordconsist of two separate documents:

– Basic services framework and dataset;

– Affinity Domain Italia.

The first document aims to define the principles, processes, services and datasets of the interoperability of the regional ESFs with the National Interoperability Infrastructure (INI), while the second defines the reference Affinity Domain.

The new specifications will be * operational starting from 1 March 2023 *, therefore by that date the regional ESF systems will have to adapt to them.